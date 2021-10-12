Shinedown Book First North American Tour Dates of 2022

The year may be ending, but the road is not for Shinedown. The veteran rockers will be right back at it just after the holidays, announcing their first North American tour leg of 2022.

The trek will launch on Jan. 26 in San Francisco, with newly announced shows primarily focused on the Western U.S. and Canada. The tour will conclude on Feb. 27 in Montreal. The group will have Pop Evil and Ayron Jones providing support on select dates. See the full itinerary listed at the bottom of this post.

The latest batch of tour dates come as the band has been promoting the feature film experience based around their 2018 album ATTENTION ATTENTION. The film is currently available on digital and cable video on demand in the U.S. and Canada as well as on iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, Comcast, Dish Network, Verizon Fios and Mediacom among others.

The fan club pre-sale for the newly announced shows starts tomorrow (Oct. 13) at 10AM local time, while venue and radio station pre-sales will follow a day later (Oct. 14) at 10AM local time. The general public on-sale starts this Friday (Oct. 15) at 10AM ET. Check the band's website for additional ticketing details.

As stated, Shinedown's members have a penchant for the road. And while their dates for the year have come to an end, band members Brent Smith and Zach Myers have blocked out late November and December for a Smith & Myers tour. For those dates, you can check here.

Shinedown 2022 North American Tour Dates

Jan. 26 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield ^

Jan. 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern ^

Jan. 29 – Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California ^

Jan. 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

Feb. 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom ^

Feb. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex ^

Feb. 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

Feb. 5 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^

Feb. 7 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre ^

Feb. 8 – Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

Feb. 10 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre *^

Feb. 11 – Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

Feb. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

Feb. 14 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Convention Centre *^

Feb. 15 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place *^

Feb. 17 – Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Place *^

Feb. 18 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^

Feb. 21 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee *^

Feb. 23 – Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^

Feb. 25 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY *^

Feb. 26 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre *^

Feb. 27 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus *^

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones