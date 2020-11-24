Shinedown Announce ‘SD Limited’ Apparel Line

Shinedown have announced the launch of their new "SD Limited" premium apparel line offering a fresh take on band-branded clothing.

The line was conceived by guitarist Zach Myers, with the idea of re-imagining and elevating their concert merch into everyday streetwear pieces. The guitarist says, "We are thrilled that 'SD Limited' is finally coming into fruition and set to be released imminently. This is an idea that we have been looking to launch for a while, but the rigors of touring always kept it on the back burner."

He continues, "Earlier this year, Adam, from EightySeven Creative Agency had gotten in touch about working together on a project, and I knew he was perfect for this venture with his inspired and futuristic take on concert merchandising. He alongside myself and our longtime merchandiser, Kent Sinkler, set out to deconstruct the classic rock shirt, throw it in a blender with street fashion, and strip it all down to a central message of community. We wanted to appeal to everyone, whether they had heard of our band or not, but truly wanted to serve our most loyal fans."

Myers says, "It was important that the products were made with high quality materials, with unique graphics and color ways, but most important that the themes that have carried our band across the world for the last 20 years were woven into each piece.”

The "SD Limited" line will be released as capsule collections, with the first dropping on Black Friday (Nov. 27). Items in this capsule have been inspired by the band's 2008 album The Sound of Madness. You can check out the collection at the SD Limited online store where it will be available for purchase. Plus you can get a closer look at some of the items in the teaser video below.

Shinedown "SD Limited" Line Video Teaser

In other Shinedown news, the band has a career-spanning vinyl box set featuring their six albums on exclusive gold vinyl. The box sets will be limited to 2,000 total sets worldwide. In addition, some albums will be issued on never-before-released colors. Vinyl pre-orders launch on Black Friday (Nov. 27) at this location and arriving in early 2021.

And finally, fans can look for Shinedown's Smith & Myers setting out on their own touring in December, adhering to COVID-19 safety regulations. Details on their tour can be found here.

Shinedown SD Limited Line