In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Dec. 14, 2017:

- Stereo Satellite and Joyous Wolf have joined the performance lineup for the 2018 ShipRocked Cruise. In addition, Sevendust's Morgan Rose, Madame Mayhem and Living Sacrifice's Bruce McHugh will take part in the all-star outfit The Stowaways about the cruise. ShipRocked runs Jan. 21-25, leaving Port Canaveral, Fla., en route to Nassau and Half Moon Cay. Check the cruise website for more details.

- Royal Blood will be playing the House of Vans in London Saturday (Dec. 16) and you can catch it all online. The Vans U.K. website and YouTube channel will webcast the show at 9PM GMT (which is 4PM ET and 1PM PT for U.S. viewers).

- Guitar great Joe Satriani has released the audio for the title track from his What Happens Next album. Take a listen to the cut here and look for the disc arriving Jan. 12.

- Former Leaves Eyes' vocalist Liv Kristine has found a new gig as the second vocalist for Midnattsol, performing alongside Carmen Elise Espenæs. The singer will appear on their next disc, perform with the band live and is now a permanent member. Take a listen to the song "Purple Sky" here. Read their statement about the singer addition here.

- My Ticket Home recently hit late night (or should we say early morning), when they appeared on NBC's Last Call With Carson Daly. Watch their "Snap Shot" segment on the show right here.

- Powerflo, the band featuring members of Cypress Hill, Biohazard, Fear Factory and Downset, have just released a new video for "Less Than a Human." Watch the clip here. The song is featured on their self-titled release.

- As the year winds down, Jesse Leach is taking some time to get in some work with Times of Grace. The band posted footage of drummer Dan Gluszak laying down beats for their next disc, with Adam Dutkiewicz working the board. Watch the clip here.

- Vexes, the new band featuring members of A Life Once Lost, Fury of Five, Vessel and Downstage, have announced that their debut disc, Ancient Geometry, will be released Feb. 23 and is available for pre-order here. Take a listen to the heavily atmospheric new track "Plasticine" right here.