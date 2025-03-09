"They wanted me to try something that I hadn't, that I did not know I could do."

Sen Dog, legendary co-vocalist of Cypress Hill, joined Loudwire Nights on Friday (March 7) to discuss the latest album with his metal band, Powerflo.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

Get our free mobile app

"Christian [Olde Wolbers] and Billy [Graziadei] came to me and were like, 'Hey, we heard you rap, you're cool and everything. Got anything harder edge," Sen Dog remembered about making Powerflo's new album, Gorilla Warfare.

The result found Sen Dog pushing himself in new ways that he had never done before.

"They knew it and they wanted to challenge me in that matter," he told host Chuck Armstrong.

"Let's go. Get out and get angry. We did the song 'Gorilla Warfare' and I said, 'Okay, that's who we are.' We're an urban warfare group. That particular time period, it suits us well."

To be this many years into his career, Sen Dog admitted it's a good feeling to still be able to uncover new ways of exploring his voice and his music.

READ MORE: Tobias Forge Dives Deep Into 'No Phones' Policy on Ghost's Tour

"I kind of feel like a lot of artists are in a position like mine or whatever, [they can] be comfortable with just doing what you know gets the money or helps you survive," he shared.

"I felt like I was stepping out of that comfort zone and going into something else that I didn't know. It was not like a thing that people are going to accept right away. I just had to go into it, like just in a manner of don't think about it. Do it. And then go from there and see what happens."

What Else Did Powerflo's Sen Dog Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What runs through his head when he hears people refer to him as a legend: "When I hear things like that, I just try to take it in and not let it go to my head or anything like that. [To me], legends are like Jimi Hendrix and Beethoven."

Why he's comfortable letting Gorilla Warfare define Powerflo: "Due to the time that it took and all the circumstances, it was like a warfare of its own."

What's next for Cypress Hill: "We have our regular tour dates and we also do this thing with the symphony which is really, really kick ass. I never thought that one of the oldest forms of music could mix with one of the youngest forms of music and turn out good."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Sen Dog joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, March 7; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.