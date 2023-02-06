Cypress Hill gave fans an inside look at the rock-indebted hip-hop group's rehearsals with Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter and System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian over the weekend (Feb. 3). It was before the expanded group performed at a NASCAR event.

Longtime Beastie Boys keyboardist Money Mark was also on-hand at the Los Angeles-area practice alongside Cypress Hill rappers B-Real and Sen Dog with regular Cypress Hill musicians Eric Bobo (drums) and DJ Lord (turntables), as footage on Instagram captures.

See the video down toward the bottom of this post.

In the clip, the camera person prefaces a Cypress Hill rehearsal of their year 2000 single "(Rock) Superstar" with the additional musicians: "Alright, here we go," they say before opening a studio door. "Secret location. Cypress Hill rehearsals in Los Angeles, California, for the big NASCAR show coming up. Let's take a peek inside and see what's going on."

Subsequently, the augmented Cypress Hill played NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5. A fan-captured YouTube video shows highlights from the set.

Last year, Cypress Hill released Back in Black, their 10th studio album. See Cypress Hill's upcoming tour dates for 2023 underneath the footage.

Cypress Hill Rehearse With Members of Deftones, System of a Down + More - Feb. 3, 2023

Cypress Hill Perform With Members of Deftones, System of a Down + More - Feb. 5, 2023

Cypress Hill 2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 18 – Long Beach, Calif. @ Cali Vibes

Feb. 25 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Velodrome

March 22 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

March 25 – Hindmarsh, Australia @ Adelaide Ent. Ctr

March 26 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

March 28 – Boondall, Australia @ Brisbane Ent. Ctr

March 31 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Hagley Pk

April 1 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Trusts Arena

May 5 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees

May 26-28 – Monterey, Calif.@ California Roots

July 15 – London, Canada @ Rock the park

Aug. 16-20 – Charleville, France @ Cabaret Very

Aug. 18-19 – Orpund, Switzerland @ Royal Arena