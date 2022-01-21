Cypress Hill expect to be quite prominent in 2022, kicking off the year with a brand new song "Bye Bye," as well as word on a new studio album, a coveted support slot on Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow this spring and a new documentary about their iconic career titled Insane in the Brain: Cypress Hill that's also en route.

To start off with, Cypress Hill have just released their latest single, "Bye Bye," a darker track in their arsenal that compares growing up on the tough streets as being similar to being trying to survive a war zone.

"In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song," Cypress Hill's B Real says about "Bye Bye." "It’s what we’ve been known for, especially on our first three albums. This song is a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want."

The track follows on the heels of their 2021 releases "Open Ya Mind" and "Champion Sound," both cuts expected to be part of the group's tenth studio album, Back in Black, which now carries a March 18 street date.

“This album is a return to our roots,” Sen Dog says. “We were proud hip-hoppers back in the day and we’ve gone through it all. We’re proud to be part of the hip-hop industry. Doing a straight hip-hop joint was the way to go.”

The Back in Black album artwork and track listing can be seen toward the bottom of this post and pre-orders are available here. Listen to "Bye Bye," with a guest turn by rapper Dizzy Wright, below.

Cypress Hill, "Bye Bye" (featuring Dizzy Wright)

As previously stated, 2022 is starting to look like a big year for Cypress Hill. It was recently revealed that the band will play alongside Slipknot and special guests Ho99o9 on a leg of Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow in May and June. All of their tour dates are listed below and tickets are available here.

Fans should also be on the lookout for band's Insane in the Brain: Cypress Hill documentary that's expected to arrive this spring as well as a Back in Black NFT collection dropping in March.

Cypress Hill, Back in Black Artwork + Track Listing

1. Takeover

2. Open Ya Mind

3. Certified (feat. Demrick)

4. Bye Bye (feat. Dizzy Wright)

5. Come With Me

6. The Original

7. Hit 'Em

8. Break of Dawn

9. Champion Sound

10. The Ride

Cypress Hill 2022 Tour Dates

March 18 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Kings Of The West %

March 20 - Tempe, Ariz @ Big Surf Water Park

April 2 - El Paso, Texas @ Smoking Gun Casino

April 9 - Wilmington, N.C. @ North Carolina Azalea Fest 2022 ^

May 18 - University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center *

May 20 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center *

May 21 - Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Center *

May 22 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena *

May 24 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena *

May 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre *

May 28 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre *

May 29 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre *

May 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage *

June 1 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center *

June 2 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena *

June 4 - East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre *

June 5 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center *

June 7 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater *

June 9 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Broadmoor World Arena *

June 11 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center *

June 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena *

June 14 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

June 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

June 18 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Aug. 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ Ruido Festival ^

% - w/ Ice Cube

^ - Festival date

* Knotfest Roadshow 2022