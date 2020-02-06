To the younger generation, genres are becoming a relic of the past. Today’s rap and pop stars are influenced by a much wider selection of music than their predecessors, so here’s 10 times they shouted out rock and metal music.

Everyone knows Lady Gaga is a metalhead. Whether she’s rocking an Iron Maiden shirt or performing with Metallica at the Grammys, Gaga reps the music she loves wherever she goes. In one interview, she even recalled go-go dancing to “Black Sabbath” before she was famous, raving about the infamous tritone the song is based off.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is so into Marilyn Manson that he spent over $200,000 on a diamond chain of the Antichrist Superstar. “He’s one of the smartest people on earth, in my opinion,” Uzi said of Manson. “It looks different, it sounds different. It looks evil, but the reason it looks so off the wall is because he’s all the way inclined with himself.”

Lyrical wizard Tech N9ne has created some incredible collaborations with rock and metal musicians over the years. Tech recorded “Wither” with Corey Taylor, “Straight Out the Gate” with Serj Tankian and made an entire EP with legendary producer Ross Robinson. Tech often talks about his Slipknot fandom, sharing in one interview that he’s been a maggot since 1999.

Check out these 10 Rappers + Pop Stars Who Respect Rock + Metal in the Loud List above.