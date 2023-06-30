Hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert covers System of a Down's nu-metal anthem "Chop Suey!" and also features the bands Bring Me the Horizon and Babymetal on separate songs on their long-awaited new album Pink Tape that emerged Friday (June 30).

The cover is titled "CS" on Pink Tape. It's the album Lil Uzi Vert announced in 2021 and first teased the year prior. The Oli Sykes-led Bring Me the Horizon accompany Lil Uzi on the original "Werewolf"; Babymetal do the same on "The End."

The Lil Uzi Vert System of a Down cover is faithful to the music of 2001's "Chop Suey!" — it nearly sounds like it's using original elements — but with the hip-hop artist's uniquely expressive, auto-tuned vocals overtop. Hear it near the bottom of this post.

Taken together, the rock and metal-indebted tracks on Pink Tape show Lil Uzi Vert is venturing beyond the hip-hop domain and giving a firm nod to us rock and metal fans.

System of a Down 'Chop Suey!' History

The original "Chop Suey!" was released on Aug. 13, 2001, as the first single from System of a Down's revered Toxicity album. The song's exotic tonality and fast pace stood out from other nu-metal, allowing the band to solidify their identity as an avant-garde act in the alt-metal style.

In a 2018 interview with Loudwire, System of a Down's Daron Malakian recalled, "I remember when I wrote 'Chop Suey!' we didn't even have a tour bus yet. We were still in an RV, and I was playing my acoustic guitar in back … where there was a bed. I never write on the road. That's one of the very few songs that I wrote while I was on the road."

Lil Uzi Vert, "CS" (System of a Down "Chop Suey!" Cover)

Lil Uzi Vert feat. Bring Me the Horizon, "Werewolf"

Lil Uzi Vert feat. Babymetal, "The End"

Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape Album Art

