15 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 16-22, 2025)

Mikka Skaffari/Film Magic, Getty Images / Javier Bragado, Redferns/Getty Images / Danny Wimmer Presents / Steve Thrasher

Here are the 15 new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week (May 16-22).

Believe it or not, we're already looking into 2026 with a couple of things. One is the continuation of Metallica's M72 world tour with new U.K. and European dates on the books, as well as the lineup revealed for next year's Shiprocked festival cruise.

From the deep underground to heavy music's biggest bands, the bands listed below will all be hitting the road, giving you a chance to check out your favorites lives.

See all of the latest tour announcements:

Attack Attack

John Scheuermann
Tour Dates: Aug. 12 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: Savage Hands, Versus Me
Ticketing Info

Blood Incantation

Photo By Julian Weigand
Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 7
Support Acts: Steve Roach, Cynic, Pallbearer, Krallice
Ticketing Info

Jerry Cantrell

Photo credit: Nick Fancher
Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 14
Support Acts: Filter
Ticketing Info

Chevy Metal

Andi K. Taylor
Tour Dates: July 19 - Aug. 9
Support Acts: none listed
Ticketing Info

Dream Theater

Photo Credit: Mark Maryanovich
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band will play their latest album Parasomnia in full.
Ticketing Info

Ekkstacy

Photo by Michael Donovan
Tour Dates: July 2 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Max Fry, Passion Mango, Fell Off
Ticketing Info

Enuff Z'Nuff

YouTube: Matt & Live
Tour Dates: June 13 - July 3
Support Acts: Permacrush
Ticketing Info

Falling In Reverse

Javier Bragado, Redferns/Getty Images
Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: Slaughter to Prevail, Wage War, Hollywood Undead, Tech N9ne, Sleep Theory, Point North
Ticketing Info

The Founder (Austin John Winkler)

Tim Katz
Tour Dates: July 24 - Aug. 3
Support Acts: Aranda, A.D.A.M. Music Project
Ticketing Info

Ice Nine Kills

F Scott Schafer
Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - Sept. 13
Support Acts: Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, The Funeral Portrait, Mest, A Loss for Words 
Ticketing Info

Metallica

Sean Matthews
Tour Dates: May 9 - July 5, 2026 (U.K. and Europe)
Support Acts: Gojira and Knocked Loose / Pantera and Avatar
Ticketing Info

Miracle Blood

photos by Kristi Xhelili
Tour Dates: May 26 - Aug. 2
Support Acts: Uniform, Deaf Club, Tree, Nequient
Ticketing Info

Oak Ash & Thorn

Tony Gomez
Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Our Last Night

Epitaph
Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: Grayscale, Windwalkers
Notes: This is part of the band's farewell tour.
Ticketing Info

Wolf Alice

Photo credit: Rachel Fleminger Hudson
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Danny Wimmer Presents / Nathan Zucker
* Living Colour's Corey Glover, Cactus' Jimmy Kunes, Honky Toast's Erik Toast, Ten Ton Mojo's Dave Anthony and Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Peter Shaw are among the acts that will be playing a special Bon Scott Tribute Concert on July 9 at New York City's Bowery Electric.
Ticketing Info

* The Shiprocked festival cruise unveiled its 2026 lineup. Motionless In White, Knocked Loose, Wage War, AWOLNATION, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, Sleep Theory, From Ashes To New, and Kittie, '68, Archetypes Collide, aurorawave, The Barbarians of California, Dead Poet Society, DeathByRomy, Dinosaur Pile-Up, The Funeral Portrait, Holy Wars, House Of Protection, Lowlives, Not Enough Space, Shepherd's Reign, UnityTX, Zero 9:36 and all-star band The Stowaways. Halestorm will perform a special set while docked before departure.

The ship sets sail from Jan. 25-31, from Miami to Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key, the Carnival cruise line soon to be opened private cruise port on the island of Grand Bahama, and Nassau in the Bahamas.
Ticketing Info

* A series Jill Sobule "Jillith Fair" Tribute events are booked in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle. Tom Morello, Margaret Cho, John Doe, Joan Osborne, Lisa Loeb and David Poe, Marshall Crenshaw, Madeleine Peyroux, Charlotte Caffet and Jane Wiedline and more will appear at select events. The folk/pop artist tragically died in a house fire on May 1 at age 66.
Ticketing Info

* Sublime's Fear, Loathing and Sublime in Las Vegas residency at Park MGM takes placed Aug. 14-16. Pennywise, The Vandals, The Ataris, Long beach Dub Allstars and more are also expected to perform.
Ticketing Info

