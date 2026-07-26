Sick of It All Singer Lou Koller Dies at 59, Rockers + Fans Pay Tribute

Last Friday (July 24), New York City group Sick of It All confirmed that singer Lou Koller has passed away at the age of 59. Since then, many fellow rockers and dedicated fans have paid tribute to the hardcore punk vocalist.

Sick of It All’s Statement on Lou Koller’s Passing

Sick of It All announced the tragic news via Instagram on July 24, beginning: “It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller.”

Their statement continued:

The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming. This year would have marked Sick of it All’s 40th anniversary as a band, and Lou’s camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world. At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund. You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world.

You can see their post below:

Per Rolling Stone (on July 24), Koller “had been battling adenocarcinoma cancer.” In particular, the magazine clarified, Koller “shared with fans [in June 2024] that doctors had found a tumor in his esophagus that went into his stomach, and that he would have to pause touring to undergo treatment.”

As The Guardian noted, Koller’s illness “forced the band to cancel a European tour while he underwent treatment. . . . After intensive treatment, including chemotherapy, Koller was declared cancer-free in May 2025, but the cancer returned shortly after.”

Of course, everyone at Loudwire shares our condolences with Koller’s family, friends and fans.

READ MORE: Hardcore Band Sues Supreme + Hip-Hop Group Over Use of Band's Logo

Rockers + Fans Pay Tribute to Lou Koller

Naturally, many rockers and fans have shared fond memories and heartfelt responses to the news of Koller’s passing.

Replying to Sick of It All’s Instagram post, for example, Machine Head lead vocalist/guitarist Robb Flynn wrote:

Man, I am so sorry to hear that, from all of us in Machine Head our deepest condolences I do have one really funny story though from when we played a festival with them… Some dude was flipping Lou off, and he went over to him and he said "hey you, stop flipping me off, or you're gonna get a skinny little finger poked right in your fucking eye"... man, I laughed so fucking hard… All these years I still remember that RIP legend

Biohazard drummer Danny Schuler also replied to SOIA’s Instagram post:

This is beyond tragic. My condolences to the koller family and Lou’s band mates and friends. Lou was undoubtedly one the greatest to ever do it, and a great friend, family man, and a gentleman . @sickofitallnyc were absolutely unstoppable! So grateful to have seen them so many times, and to have shared the stage with them many times over the years. There will never be another Lou koller. Rest in peace my brother.

He also shared his own tribute to Koller on Instagram:

Devastated to hear of Lou’s passing. Lou Koller was one of the best to ever do it, a great man, and a great friend. I’m so grateful for the many times our bands have shared stages all over the world, and I’m so grateful for the friendship we’ve always had with @sickofitallnyc . My condolences to the Koller family and @sickofitallnyc family and friends worldwide. Rest in peace , Lou

Plus, Rise Against posted an image of them on tour with Sick of It All to X, commenting:

Lou Koller was a true friend, a father, a brother, a groundbreaking creative force in the punk, metal, and hardcore scenes, and a frontman like no other. We're going to miss him dearly. Rest easy, Lou. Our hearts go out to the Koller family and our brothers in Sick of It All.

Elsewhere, one fan on X tweeted: “The enduring influence and impact [Koller] and his band hand on music and so many lives is pretty unmatched for an ‘underground’ band.”

Likewise, someone on Facebook shared:

LOU, I never wanted to make this post. I kept thinking about the day when I walked into Irving Plaza and sick of it. All is playing their comeback show I approach you give you a hug and tell you how great it is to see you again and so glad you’re playing I’m so sorry that it didn’t go that way. After 38 years of friendship, the one thing I really wanna say is sick of it all made friends on their first tour that they’re still friends with now all around the world. Lou Koller is without a doubt, one of the most loved and respected people I have ever known. And without a doubt, one of the best. Thank you for being my friend. It’s been a pleasure just knowing you. And I am truly truly thankful for all the memories that I have of you they were all great times with so much laughter, my heart goes out to the entire KOLLER FAMILY, especially his Daughter A￼URELIA. I offer MANY PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS TO ALL OF YOU. FAMILY, FRIENDS , FANS, FAITH!!! rest easy my old friend until we meet again please save me a seat

You can see those posts – as well as many others – below:

More About Sick of It All + Lou Koller

Koller founded Sick of It All with his guitarist brother, Pete, in 1986, and they quickly became a huge part of New York City’s hardcore scene.

Throughout their career, they went through numerous lineup changes as the Koller brothers continued steering the ship, and they released 12 studio LPs (from 1989’s Blood, Sweat and No Tears to 2018’s Wake the Sleeping Dragon!). Their breakthrough third full-length record – Scratch the Surface – came in 1994, and they’ve toured with major acts such as Korn, Napalm Death, Sepultura and Avenged Sevenfold.

As Loudwire reported in 2022, Sick of It All may’ve created the legendary “wall of death” most pit, and they were a highlight of the first-ever Warped Tour in 1995. Plus, Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach once named “We Stand Alone” (from 1991’s We Stand Alone EP) the greatest hardcore song ever.

“That song encapsulates why I love hardcore and punk,” he explained. “It's a total protest song. When I was younger, looking for my identity, I didn't fit in with the mainstream, I didn't fit in with the cool kids, I didn't fit in with all these people. Sick of It All were one of those bands that made me proud."

In mid-2025, and following Koller’s aforementioned cancer-free diagnosis, Sick of It All guitarist Craig Setari confirmed that the band were “planning to get together and start working on [a new album]” and “potentially play some shows [in 2026].” However, Koller’s cancer returned shortly thereafter, prompting the “A Benefit for Lou Koller” benefit show that took place earlier this year.

Outside of Sick of It All, Koller co-founded industrial metal supergroup Blood from the Soul alongside Napalm Death’s Shane Embury. They disbanded in 1993 but reformed in 2020 without Koller (but with Embury, Converge’s Jacob Bannon, Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren and Jesper Liveröd).

Beyond that, both Koller brothers were tour guides at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

Are you a fan of Koller’s work with Sick of It All (or elsewhere)? Let us know!