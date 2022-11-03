Signed Guitar Kurt Cobain Smashed Onstage Can Be Yours for the Right Price

Kurt Cobain wasn't known for treating instruments nicely during Nirvana shows, but his fans now have the unique opportunity to bid on and own one of the guitars he smashed onstage.

Julien's Auctions has announced an event called Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll, which will take place Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 both at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online. Pieces owned by music legends including Cobain, Eddie Van Halen, Gene Simmons, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Nikki Sixx and others will be part of the auction event.

The Cobain-owned guitar is a 1973 Fender Mustang that the singer played and destroyed onstage during two shows in 1989, one in Chicago, Ill. at Club Dreamerz and the other in Wilkinsburg, Pa. at the Sonic Temple venue. These shows were part of the band's very first U.S. tour, which kicked off shortly after the release of their debut album Bleach. Cobain ended up trading the guitar for a smashed Gibson SG owned by Sluggo Cawley of the band Hullabaloo, and on the Mustang he wrote, "Yo Sluggo / Thank for the trade / If its illegal to Rock and Roll, then throw my ass in jail / Nirvana.”

See some images of the guitar below.

The guitar currently has four bids, with the current bid being $200,000. There's a whole collection of items related to Nirvana that'll be included in the auction as well, including signed albums and articles of clothing, all-access passes,

Those interested in bidding on Cobain's guitar or any of the other items at the auction must register beforehand, either online or in person at the event. For more information and to see the full catalog of items that will be available at the auction, head over to the Julien's Auctions website.

Kurt Cobain Destroying Guitars

