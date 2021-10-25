Skid Row Revisit ‘The Atlantic Years 1989-1996′ on New Box Set

Remember yesterday? Skid Row sure does, and they're helping you do the same with the announcement that music from their early years will soon be available as a box set. Skid Row: The Atlantic Years 1989-1996 will be released as a CD and LP box set on Dec. 3.

The five-CD box set includes their self-titled debut, Slave to the Grind, B-Side Ourselves, Subhuman Race and Subhuman Beings on Tour!!. Meanwhile the seven-LP collection includes the same five releases, though Slave to the Grind and Subhuman Race both have material necessitating a second LP.

The five releases within the box set not only span "The Atlantic Years" but also the period in which Sebastian Bach fronted the band. Their self-titled 1989 debut album put the band on the musical map with songs like "Youth Gone Wild," "18 and Life" and "I Remember You." The album hit No. 6 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, going on to be certified five times platinum.

Slave to the Grind followed in 1991, with "Monkey Business," the title track, "Wasted Time" and "In a Darkened Room" providing a deep run for the record. It topped the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has been certified double platinum.

Subhuman Race came in 1995 in the midst of the grunge era, topping out at No. 35 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and yielding the singles "My Enemy," "Breakin' Down" and "Into Another."

The collection includes seven 180-Gram Audiophile vinyl LPs, including the band's multi-million selling, worldwide-charting first three studio albums, plus the B-Side Ourselves EP and the live EP, Subhuman Beings on Tour!!, which was previously only available on CD in Japan. It is now being made available globally and on vinyl for the first time ever. Get your pre-orders in here.

Skid Row: The Atlantic Years 1989-1996 Box Set

Atlantic