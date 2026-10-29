New Skid Row Singer’s Broadway Background + 4 More Things Fans Should Know

Skid Row may be one of the only bands whose former lead singer went on to perform on Broadway, only to later hire a new singer who had already done Broadway.

Skid Row Singer's Ties to Broadway

Skid Row have announced Justin Sargent as their new lead singer. Sargent has performed in multiple Broadway and stage productions.

This is far from the first time "Broadway" and "Skid Row" have ended up in the same breath. Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, who departed the band in 1996, notably moved on to perform in a Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde in the early 2000s.

READ MORE: Skid Row Reveal New Singer, Announce 2027 Tour + Share Cover of Classic Rock Hit

According to theatre publication Playbill, Sargent debuted on Broadway in 2011 in Rock of Ages. He also held down roles in Broadway productions of Bonnie & Clyde and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, where he portrayed the title character, Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

WATCH: Justin Sargent Talks About Playing Spider-Man on Broadway

"The 10-year-old inside of me is going nuts every night," Sargent said in a 2013 interview with Fox 2 in Detroit.

Other Things About Justin Sargent Skid Row Fans Should Know

Here are a few other things about Skid Row's newest lead singer that fans should know.

1. Justin Sargent Appeared in Multiple TV shows

Sargent's acting career hasn't exclusively been onstage. He's also found himself in various TV roles, including some high-profile shows.

In 2013, Sargent started a three-episode run on the USA Network series Royal Pains. Not long after that, he appeared in another USA series, Mr. Robot. His profile on IMDb also shows roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and a live musical version of Jesus Christ Superstar that was also broadcast on TV and starred Alice Cooper.

2. He's Performed Def Leppard and Led Zeppelin Songs With Full Orchestras

Sargent has spent time working with Windborne Music. The Virginia-based group pairs musicians with orchestras around the country to perform songs by well-known rock bands.

Sargent was the vocalist for Windborne's Music of Def Leppard, Windborne's Music of Led Zeppelin and Windborne's Music of the Rolling Stones, which he was still doing as of last week.

3. He Graduated From the University of Central Florida in 2008

Sargent earned a bachelor's degree in musical theater while attending the University of Central Florida, but his love of acting started in his teens. During a 2013 interview for UCF's website, Sargent said he performed in more than 30 productions just while he was in high school.

4. He Considers Role Singing '80s Hits as His 'Big Break'

Sargent was asked by Playbill in 2025 what he considered to be his "big break." He immediately said it was taking on the lead role of Drew Boley in Rock of Ages.

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"The timing was perfect; the role was a perfect fit and I was incredibly lucky to have done 500-plus performances as Drew on Broadway."

For those unfamiliar with the production, Rock of Ages is a "jukebox musical" that features well-known songs by acts such as Poison, Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot and Bon Jovi.

To hear how Sargent sings the hits from another band of that era, you can check out Skid Row on tour in 2027 on one of the following dates.

Skid Row 2027 Tour Dates

March 5 — Rancho Mirage, Calif. @ The Show at Agua Caliente

March 20 — New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino

April 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's

April 3 — Welch, Minn. @ Island Event Center

April 9 — Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods

April 10 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata

April 16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

April 17 — Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino

April 18 — Shelton, Wash. @ Little Creek Casino

April 23 — Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino

April 24 — Grant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino

May 9 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 29 — Niagara Falls, Ontario @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Sept. 25 — French Lick, Ind. @ French Lick Resort

Keep reading for a refresher on all of Skid Row's past singers.