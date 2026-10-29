Skid Row have revealed their new singer, announced a batch of 2027 tour dates and shared a cover of a classic rock hit as their very first release with the new lineup.

After launching an open audition for a new singer earlier this year, the band found fellow New Jersey native Justin Sargent, who's now their new frontman. They spent months deliberating, spending time and rehearsing with Sargent before finalizing their decision.

The band parted ways with previous vocalist Erik Gronwall in 2024 after a two-year stint. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm temporarily filled in and played a few shows with the group that year, but now Sargent is their official new singer.

Co-founder Rachel Bolan said of Sargent, "Honestly, for me, it felt like he had been here from the beginning as soon as he walked in the room. He was one of us. A lifer. Then he sang with so much power and conviction, it blew me away. It was amazing."

Dave "Snake" Sabo added that he had a strong feeling about Sargent instantly, praising how "His voice, his attitude, his demeanor" all fit with what they were looking for.

"I've been singing Skid Row songs for years, but never imagined I'd actually be joining the band! It's an incredible honor to be part of something with such a legendary history," Sargent said.

"The chemistry and energy we’ve found together over the past several months has been amazing. I have tremendous respect for the band’s legacy, but I’m even more excited about what lies ahead. I can’t wait to get out there, connect with the fans and give them everything I've got. Let's go!"

READ MORE: New Skid Row Singer's Broadway Background + 4 More Things Fans Should Know

The band's 2027 tour dates mark their first time hitting the road with Sargent. Ticketing information is to be determined at this time, but you can check out the band's website and sign up to be notified when they go on sale.

Additionally, Skid Row have shared a cover of The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again" as their first bit of new music together. The track will be available on streaming platforms tomorrow (Oct. 30) but you can check it out further below.

Skid Row 2027 Tour Dates

March 5 — Rancho Mirage, Calif. @ The Show at Agua Caliente

March 20 — New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino

April 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's

April 3 — Welch, Minn. @ Island Event Center

April 9 — Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods

April 10 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata

April 16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

April 17 — Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino

April 18 — Shelton, Wash. @ Little Creek Casino

April 23 — Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino

April 24 — Grant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino

May 9 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 29 — Niagara Falls, Ontario @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Sept. 25 — French Lick, Ind. @ French Lick Resort

Skid Row, 'Won't Get Fooled Again' (The Who Cover)

See our list of the best covers by 50 different rock bands below.