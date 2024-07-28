Slash Names His Favorite AC/DC Albums

Slash has shared the key albums in AC/DC's career that remain among his favorites.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist, who recently covered "Killing Floor" with AC/DC's Brian Johnson for his Orgy of the Damned album, spoke with 95.5 KLOS host Matt Pinfield about his AC/DC love during an episode of New & Approved. It was during this portion of the chat where he detailed two key AC/DC albums in his appreciation of the band and why they remain his favorites.

"Powerage, still probably one of my favorite AC/DC records," remarked the guitarist. "But at the time when I got into 'em, the record that came out was Highway to Hell. And that's how I became familiar with them."

He went on to add, "Because of that record, I heard Powerage, and I was like, 'Whoa, this record.' That was, really, that got me into the whole AC/DC catalog. And then Bon Scott died. And that was just… It was, like, 'I just got into these guys.' And then really in pretty quick succession, Brian [Johnson] came into it."

READ MORE: Slash Names His Current Favorite Metal Bands

The guitarist also spoke about what a pivotal year in music 1980 was for him, explaining, "One of the biggest years for metal in the '80s was 1980, and you had Back In Black' come out and then you had Ozzy's Diary of a Madman come out and all that. And Sabbath's Heaven And Hell. It was a huge, huge year for rock."

Slash Guests on Matt Pinfield's 95.5 KLOS-FM New & Approved Show

Slash Picks His Favorite Powerage Song

While eventually making his way back to discussing Powerage, Slash recalled, "'Down Payment Blues' was the song that really stuck with me. It's still, to this day, one of my favorite all-time rock 'n' roll songs."

AC/DC, "Down Payment Blues"