Slayer Collaborate on Clothing Line With Diamond Supply Co.

Slayer's touring days may be over, but the band left a lasting impact not only through their music, but also in their imagery. Diamond Supply Company founder Nicholas Tershay has been a longtime fan, and has now teamed up with the group for a new clothing and merch line.

The Diamond Supply Co. X Slayer collection launched on Friday (March 13), complete with t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats and sweatpants. In addition, you can pick up a Slayer chain wallet, skateboard deck, grip tape and a silver Abyss pin. Unfortunately their site is showing the Slayer guitar picks, not surprisingly, are the first item to sell out.

According to Baller Status, Tershay purchased Slayer's Show No Mercy album as a 10-year-old and attended numerous Slayer shows through the '80s and '90s, so the collaboration comes as the culmination of a lifelong dream.

To check out the collection, which includes nods to Show No Mercy, Reign in Blood, Hell Awaits and Seasons in the Abyss albums, head here to place your orders.