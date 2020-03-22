Slayer’s Paul Bostaph Hints at New Music Project

These are trying times, but former Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph may have some news this week that will excite metal fans. The stickman, while offering a request for people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, teased news of a new musical project, his first since Slayer played their final date last fall.

"I figured this was a good time to do some home improvements. I’m hoping that we knock this spike down! Remember, we are all in this together. It’s affecting us all. Please stay home no matter how hard it is to be cooped up all day. Let’s do it for each other and our elders as well," said Bostaph, then adding, "I have a surprise coming next week to hopefully help with the boredom. Wishing you all ... All The Best! #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe #staypositive."

Within the comments on the Instagram post, Bostaph then answered one poster who asked about his post-Slayer projects. "Yes! Something is brewing with a friend of mine that is very familiar to you," said Bostaph. "I’ll give you 3 guesses..."

Though nothing official has been revealed, the thread had several speculating that Bostaph might continue playing with Kerry King and/or Gary Holt. King recently hinted that he was not done with music. Holt, meanwhile, has spoken of late about returning to Exodus for their next album.

Stay tuned to see what new project Bostaph has in the works.