Gary Holt: Exodus Aiming for New Album ‘Late in the Year’

Now that Slayer have retired their pyro and said farewell to the stage, guitarist Gary Holt has returned to his regular gig as guitarist for Exodus. And it looks like the veteran metallers will be returning with new music later this year.

Speaking with Finland's Kaaos TV (as seen in the video below), Holt offered an update on the progress of their next album. "We'll be in the studio hopefully this summer. We're staying home this summer, except for one show at the Dynamo festival [in the Netherlands]. We're not doing a European summer festival tour or nothing, and we're just gonna work on the new record," stated Holt.

He added, "It's fucking heavy. [Laughs] It's so heavy. [Laughs]" Holt revealed that he already has written "a lot of stuff," adding, "I never stop writing. I've got enough riffs for five albums right now. I'll keep writing right up until we start recording.

Though a summer start is on the books, Holt says the band is still intent on releasing their next album this year. "I hope to have it out this year — like late in the year," said the guitarist. "We'll see how the scheduling goes and all that."

Exodus are currently in the midst of a European tour that continues into March. See their remaining dates here.

Exodus' Gary Holt Talks to Kaaos TV