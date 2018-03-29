In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 29, 2018:

- Slayer have something special in store for the International Day of Slayer (June 6, 2018), as they will issue a Repentless collector's vinyl box set. The limited edition release will be available in black, red and gold colored discs, with six single vinyl EPs, each containing two songs from the Repentless album. The box sets can be pre-ordered at this location.

- What have Godsmack gotten themselves into? Sebastian Bach, Billy Ray Cyrus and some director named Salvatore Pasquale. See the teaser for the band's "Bulletproof" video here.

- Hoobastank have announced a May 25 street date for their sixth studio album, Push Pull. Pre-orders will start through Napalm Records on April 4 and will include a download of "More Beautiful," the first single from the album. Get more details, including the artwork and track listing, here.

- There's sad news to report as Cave In bassist Caleb Scofield has died at the age of 39. According to the Union Leader, Scofield's vehicle crashed on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford, Mass., hitting a toll barrier, and immediately burst into flames. The incident happened Wednesday (March 28), and a tweet from the crash scene can be viewed here.

- Bloody Beetroots are back with another rock collaboration, this time pulling in Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan for a guest turn on the song "Nothing But Love." Get a listen and watch the new video for the track right here. The song appears on The Great Electric Swindle, which is now available to order on colored double-vinyl here.

- Clutch decamped to Nashville in order to record their new album, and the band has offered their first behind-the-scenes look in a new video feature here. Stay tuned for more info on the upcoming disc as it becomes available.

- Kobra and the Lotus have dialed up some driving hard rock. Take a listen to their new song "Let Me Love You" off the upcoming Prevail II album (due Apr. 27) at this location.

- Get ready for a furious flash of red and yellow as God Mother unleash the video for their equally intrusive song "Carve Them." It's a welcome assault on the senses you can watch here.

- Scream, the pre-Nirvana band for Dave Grohl, will reissue their NMC17 (No More Censorship) disc on CD and vinyl formats on April 27. You can listen to "God Squad" from the disc here. You can pre-order here.

- Prima Donna are back with a new video for "Press Your Luck." The performance-based clip can be seen here and the track can be found on their S/T album, due tomorrow (March 30).