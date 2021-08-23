Slipknot Lead New Additions to 2021 Welcome to Rockville Lineup

After Nine Inch Nails bowed out of Welcome to Rockville and all fall touring last week, organizers needed a new headliner. Enter Slipknot — they also filled the NIN headline void on Riot Fest — who will will now headline the opening night (Thursday, Nov. 11) of the 2021 festival.

They join a lineup that already had Metallica headlining Friday (Nov. 12) and Sunday (Nov. 14), with Disturbed leading the Saturday (Nov. 13) bill. And Slipknot aren't the only additions, as A Day to Remember and Gojira have also signed on for Welcome to Rockville 2021.

Speaking about the lineup changes, organizer Danny Wimmer stated, “I want to say a massive thank you to Slipknot, A Day To Remember AND Gojira for immediately stepping in when we called them last week on such short notice. The last few weeks have been a wild ride, but these bands made it clear how much they want to be out there playing for their fans and will be ready to take the stage. We also talked to Metallica last week, who have confirmed their excitement to play Welcome To Rockville in November. The road is going to be bumpy, but the team at DWP is undeterred and will continue to adapt to any road blocks. We are committed to putting on the rock reunion we’ve all been waiting for. Keep On Keeping On.”

The full lineup for this year's event can be seen below and tickets are available here. The Welcome to Rockville weekend will take place Nov. 11-14 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.

Wimmer also revealed, "We’re excited to also let you know that Welcome To Rockville will return to May in 2022 and for the first time ever, we will be rolling out a multi-year layaway program that allows you to lock in your 2021 AND 2022 passes, with seven months to pay them off…already have your 2021 passes, get first dibs on level one pricing for 2022! Layaway details + 2022 dates coming at ya this Wednesday (Aug. 25).

2021 Welcome to Rockville Lineup

Danny Wimmer Presents