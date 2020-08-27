Smash Mouth Get Hate Mail After Festival, Which Is Linked to New Covid-19 Cases

Remember when photos and videos were circulating of the huge crowd during Smash Mouth's performance at the motorcycle festival in Sturgis, S.D. a few weeks ago? They've unsurprisingly received hate mail for it, and even more unsurprisingly, the festival is now linked to COVID-19 cases across several states.

Smash Mouth uploaded a picture on their Instagram of a piece of lined paper with writing on it, and they captioned the post, "recent fan mail." It's difficult to make out exactly what the letter says, but two words are clearly visible: "mother" and "fuckers."

In one of the videos posted online of the Smash Mouth crowd at the festival, you can hear frontman Steve Harwell can be heard shout, “Now, we’re all here together tonight... Fuck that COVID shit!”

Yeah, fuck that COVID shit, which has now spread as a direct result of the festival. The Associated Press reports that 103 positive cases have been linked to Sturgis from states outside of South Dakota, including, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington. It also notes that 61 percent of all of the counties in the country have been visited by someone who was in Sturgis — now making it a hub for the virus.