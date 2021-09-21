Smash Mouth Troll Rolling Stone for ‘All Star’ Exclusion From 500 Greatest Songs List

If there's one thing we've learned from years of doing lists at Loudwire, you're never going to please everyone. There will always be pushback on certain omissions, but it's rare the pushback is band initiated. Still, as Rolling Stone recently updated their 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list, they've been called out by Smash Mouth for excluding "All Star."

The incredibly catchy 1999 single from Greg Harwell and the guys has appeared in numerous films, was nominated for a Grammy, enjoyed great chart success and has become a frequently played staple at sporting events, so the band's Twitter account reached out for some reasoning behind the omission.

"Is ALL STAR not on this list?????????????????????? Are we missing something???????????????????????," tweeted the group in response to Rolling Stone's tweet about their updated list.

But then the band's Twitter took things further. As noted in Rolling Stone's intro, quite a bit has happened since their initial 2004 posting with plenty more music history happening. So to update their list, they convened a poll of over 250 artists, musicians and producers along with music industry movers, leading critics and journalists with the results then being tabulated for the newly updated list that was narrowed down for 4,000 suggested entries to the Top 500 vote getters.

That said, Smash Mouth's Twitter account then started reaching out to Rolling Stone staffers and freelance writers with a series of tweets to see if they could get an answer on why they were left out.

As you might expect, some Twitter followers had fun with the "beef" over the omission, offering their thoughts on the matter as only Smash Mouth fans would.

So does Smash Mouth's "All Star" omission questioning have legs? The song did hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, was a Mainstream Top 40 chart-topper and also rounded up enough spins to hit No. 2 on the Alternative Airplay chart. It has been certified as a triple platinum single in the U.S. and was Grammy nominated for the Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group in 2000.

Upon its release, it was featured in the movie Mystery Men, with the video incorporating characters from the movie alongside the band's performance of the song. It also appeared in 1999's Inspector Gadget, 2001's Rat Race and saw a resurgence in 2001 with the movie Shrek. It's been used for the Home Run Derby at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, served as the basis for a band-sanctioned musical and has spawned many an internet remix and meme. It's even been done as a death metal cover on TV. And upon reflecting on the year 1999, it showed up in "best of" lists compiled by Rolling Stone and Spin writers.

The song definitely has plenty of points of merit over the years, but as the list was compiled by a large number of contributors sharing their own opinions and the results tabulated from that sampling, should Smash Mouth be happy that all that has glittered with other accolades is gold or do you think that the "All Star" shooting star "breaks the mold" and is obviously a glaring omission? Listen for yourself below.

Smash Mouth, "All Star"

