Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has been working on his autobiography over the past year and the rocker reveals that he's got plenty down for the upcoming page turner. While speaking with Jennifer Weigel in a series of video clips making up a full interview, the vocalist discussed the progress of his book and revealed that he's written "about a thousand pages" for his memoir.

The book is tentatively titled God Is Everywhere, From Here to There and Corgan says it's been a slow process. The vocalist is also changing the names of people in the book, but reveals that the average person will still be able to catch on to who he's talking about.

"It’s not meant to be a clever legal device," says Corgan. "It’s actually meant to get you out of what you think you know and take you hopefully into the very interpersonal experience of what I experienced. Which, I would argue, is mythology. Most of what I have experienced in my life isn’t real."

In January 2015, Corgan told Full Metal Jackie, "I started writing the book about four years ago. A few attempts but finally got traction last year. I’m probably about 75 percent of the way through, it’s kind of my life but from the perspective of a myth and that’s meaning I don’t try to worry about whether or not things happened or didn’t. It’s more based on the idea of memory and how it changes the perspective of one’s life. So it’s written more like a fable. It’s pretty honest in a way, but it does not talk about the things that most people would figure it would. It talks more about the inner relationships of my life as opposed to the public relations in my life."

At present, a release date has not been announced for the book. Stay tuned to see what eventually is released.

