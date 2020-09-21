Sodom Announce November Release for ‘Genesis XIX’ Album

We'll receive a little thrash injection come November as German metal vets Sodom have announced the key details for their 16th studio album, Genesis XIX.

SPV / Steamhammer have set a Nov. 27 street date for the forthcoming release, which includes 12 new songs of thrash heaviness.

The group recorded the album with Siggi Bemm and mastered the set with Patrick W. Engel. In addition, the record has some pretty killer artwork, with Joe Petragno adding his illustration for the record.

Sodom's longtime singer/bassist Tom Angelripper and returning guitarist Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik are joined by guitarist Yorck Segatz and drummer Toni Merkel. This will be the first album for this lineup of the band.

The album will be released in CD DigiPak, 2LP gatefold version, exclusive bundle versions with a mask, and digital download and streaming version. Check here to get your pre-order in.

Sodom, Genesis XIX Artwork + Track Listing

SPV / Steamhammer

1. Blind Superstition 1:02

2. Sodom & Gomorrah 4:06

3. Euthanasia 3:54

4. Genesis XIX 7:09

5. Nicht mehr mein Land 4:29

6. Glock'n'Roll 5:02

7. The Harponeer 7:10

8. Dehumanized 3:53

9. Occult Perpetrator 4:53

10. Waldo & Pigpen 6:26

11. Indoctrination 3:10

12. Friendly Fire 3:36