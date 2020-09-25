Sodom’s Classic Lineup Addition Fuels Raging New Song ‘Sodom & Gomorrah’
After announcing their new album, Genesis XIX, a week ago, the German thrash institution Sodom has discharged their first new song, "Sodom & Gomorrah."
Over the decades, Sodom have leaned in a few different direction with their trash-oriented sound and "Sodom & Gomorrah" is a coalescence of everything they do best. It's got that punk edge the band has always played to quite well, caked in black metal grime with flashes of sinister melodies accenting the thrashy rhythms.
Read the lyrics to Sodom's new song below and hear the track further down the page.
There is a bewitched temple of lust in that wicked forest petrified
Perverse dissoluteness, never change or compromised
They wallowed in vice, they moaned in lust
Seeking out flesh, baptized in blood
The midnight of terror, surrendered in pain
And saved the angels from disgrace
The golden wine cups were empty
And their swollen lips were cold
They could not resist the evil inside
When the frozen morning dawned in
Sodom & Gomorrah
Sodom & Gomorrah
Slaughtered human material, they died a thousand deaths
Libidinous butchered and quartered, even Satan shunned this place
They rang the bell, distress ignored
Death took their hands, they begged for more
Concupiscence would keep their faith, holy servants victimized
The golden wine cups were empty
And their swollen lips were cold
They could not resist the evil inside
When the frozen morning dawned in
Sodom & Gomorrah
Sodom & Gomorrah
The fire of heaven descended to the mystical body of God
No promises can be fulfilled, the justice demands his wrath
Mature fruits turn into ashes, flowing life rotten to death
Godlessness and growing hatred, grave refused, Hell damnation
The golden wine cups were empty
And their swollen lips were cold
They could not resist the evil inside
When the frozen morning dawned in
Sodom & Gomorrah
Sodom & Gomorrah
Sodom & Gomorrah
Sodom & Gomorrah
In 2018, Sodom reunited with classic guitarist Frank Blackfire. After testing the songwriting waters with three EPs since then, they're now staring down a Nov. 27 release of their 15th album, Genesis XIX, which is the first full length to feature Blackfire since 1989's hallowed Agent Orange. Pre-order the album, out on SPV/Steamhammer, here and view the album art and track listing beneath the lyric video.
Sodom, "Sodom & Gomorrha"
Sodom, Genesis XIX Artwork + Track Listing
01. "Blind Superstition"
02. "Sodom & Gomorrah"
03. "Euthanasia"
04. "Genesis XIX"
05. "Nicht mehr mein Land"
06. "Glock'n'Roll"
07. "The Harponeer"
08. "Dehumanized"
09. "Occult Perpetrator"
10. "Waldo & Pigpen"
11. "Indoctrination"
12. "Friendly Fire"
