Sodom Expand to a Quartet With Newly Revealed Lineup

The new year is bringing some fresh faces to the Sodom lineup, with leader Tom Angelripper revealing the new musicians who will join him in the newly revamped band.

The vocalist has recruited Asphyx and Desaster drummer Husky to man the kit. Meanwhile, Frank Blackfire will return to the band on guitars, playing alongside Yorck Segatz. Blackfire's initial run with Sodom dates back to the '80s, when he handled guitar for the band between 1986 and 1989. He's also played with Kreator, Assassin and led his own project. As for Segatz, the guitarist comes to the band after playing with Beyondition.

“Two guitarists allow us much more possibilities live, so we will be able to play tracks in future that we weren’t able to perform as a trio,” the Sodom vocalist/bassist explains. He adds that with Blackfire returning, the band is putting together a set list that includes a number of classics as well as rarely heard tracks. “I can promise that we will really let it rip in future,” says Angelripper.

The three musicians take over for the recently departed Bernd "Bernemann" Kost and Markus "Makka" Freiwald. Further speaking about the new additions, Angelripper stated, "It’s common knowledge that all three are exceptional instrumentalists and that heavy metal is their life. But Sodom is also about getting on on a personal level. The new band members are all dyed-in-the-wool Sodom fans and all live in Essen. Need I say more?”

According to the vocalist, the band has just moved into the same rehearsal room where they started back in 1982. He adds, "We’ll start writing new material as soon as possible and plan to release a single with at least two brand-new numbers and a bonus track to give our fans a taste of our upcoming album. The direction of the new material already stands: ready for action and full of adrenaline, Sodom are set to celebrate the glorious days of the 1980s old school thrash that we all grew up with and that the band has always been celebrated for."

Sodom have announced a scattered group of dates for 2018, with the band staying in Europe and playing shows starting this April in Austria and hitting spots in Finland, Denmark, Germany and Sweden through October. See all of their stops here.