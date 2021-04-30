These Are the 19 Songs Led Zeppelin Have Never Played Live

Whether you're a fan of Led Zeppelin or not, it's hard to argue the impact they've had on rock 'n' roll and heavy music in general.

Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham played their first live show as a group on Sept. 7, 1968, in Gladsaxe, Denmark, according to their website. At this point, they were still using Page's band's name the Yardbirds, and they would officially play as Led Zeppelin for the first time a little over a month later on Oct. 25.

Bonham's tragic death in September of 1980 was the end of Led Zeppelin as we know it. The surviving members continued to play some shows together in the following decades, but they didn't have any full tours as Led Zeppelin. Therefore, we only have 12 years to go off of.

We recently conducted a poll for rock and metal fans to name the greatest rock band in the world, and it came down to Metallica and Led Zeppelin in the final round. Led Zeppelin were chosen as the winner. We've already compiled a list of songs Metallica have never played live, so we decided to follow suit and look into Led Zeppelin's tour history.

Thanks to Setlist.fm, we were able to see which songs Led Zeppelin have never played during a concert. We stuck to the tracks listed on their studio albums — outtakes don't count. The one unique song listed is a single that was later included on a compilation album, but we'll let you find out for yourself.

During our search, we found that "Dazed and Confused" is the song they've played live the most frequently — a total of 425 times, to be exact. Surprisingly enough, "Moby Dick" was the third most-played, and that's an instrumental that gave that spotlight to Bonzo.

Scroll through the albums below to see the 19 songs Led Zeppelin have never played live.