Sons of Apollo Announce 2020 Winter Tour Dates

Sons of Apollo have unleashed dates for a 2020 winter tour. The progressive metal supergroup will head out on a 13-date tour, which kicks off in Pomona, Calif. on Jan. 24 and wraps in Englewood, N.J. on Feb. 8. Check out all the tour dates below.

The group, comprised of vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, bassist Billy Sheehan, guitarist Ron “Bubblefoot” Thal, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Mike Portnoy, released their debut album Psychotic Symphony in 2017 and they are planning to release a follow-up in January.

In the interim, Sons of Apollo will release Live with the Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony , on CD and DVD on Aug. 30. The effort was recorded live in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on Sept. 22, 2019 at the Roman Theatre. Sons were joined by an orchestra for the second set comprised of covers including Ozzy Osbourne’s “Diary of a Madman,” Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.” Fans can preorder the effort here. Watch the band perform “Labrynith” from the Roman Theater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria below.

Joining Sons of Apollo on their tour is the one and only guitar shredder Tony MacAlpine, who previously played alongside Sherinian in Planet X and with Portnoy, Sherinian and Sheenan in PSMS. The legendary guitarist will open for the group on all 13 dates.

Sons of Apollo + Tony MacAlpine Tour Dates:

Jan. 24 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House

Jan. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy

Jan. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

Jan. 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

Jan. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Jan. 31 – St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater

Feb. 1 – Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory

Feb. 2 – Toronto, Ontario @ Mod Club

Feb. 3 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater

Feb. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Feb 6. – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater

Feb 7. – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s Peak

Feb. 8 – Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Sons of Apollo, "Labyrinth" (Live)