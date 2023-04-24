Rock and metal drummer Mike Portnoy recently said he would stop using his official Twitter account after it lost its blue check mark verification that previously assured Twitter followers it was really him.

He and many other rock musicians have responded after Twitter began removing the blue verified check marks from accounts on the social media site and app last week, capitulating on a new verification system, Twitter Blue, that must be paid for. The move was spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk after the business magnate acquired Twitter last year.

READ MORE: Rockers Who Left Twitter Since Musk

"As somebody who has dealt firsthand with online imposters, blue check verification is something that I always found to be pretty important to have on social media," Portnoy, the Dream Theater co-founder now behind The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo and more, tweeted on April 22.

"With Twitter now stripping everybody of them and enabling *anybody* to simply buy one and pretend to be anybody with no verification, I think it's time to bounce from here to avoid any possible confusion or mistaken identity," he continued.

However, Portnoy assured fans he that would "still be using my Instagram and Facebook with daily posts and content so please follow me over there where you can be certain it is actually me posting."

Drummer Mike Portnoy Announces He's Leaving Twitter - April 22

A day later, Portnoy doubled down on his Twitter exit in response to seemingly negative comments received on his initial post.

"Honestly, reading some of these tweets is another reason I'm just not that into this place anymore," he said. "I'm not making any sort of political statement... it's just personal taste. Just too toxic for me."

The drummer added, "I figured I at least owed my followers a heads up that I was bailing from here but will still be on FB & IG rather than just ghosting everyone! Anyways, if the policies here ever change a bit who knows, maybe I'll come back someday. Just letting you know I won't be posting any updates here for now."

Mike Portnoy Twitter Update - April 23