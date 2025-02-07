Mike Portnoy’s Heartfelt Statement Celebrating His First Album With Dream Theater in 16 Years

The moment is finally here for both Dream Theater fans and for Mike Portnoy himself as the band's first new album since the drummer reunited with the band has been released. Parasomnia has arrived!

To mark the occasion, Portnoy has offered up a heartfelt statement through his social media reflecting on this journey and what the past year has meant to him.

What Mike Portnoy Said About Dream Theater's 'Parasomnia' Album

According to the drummer, there is some significance to Parasomnia being released on Feb. 7. It actually marks the one year anniversary of the first day of recording sessions for the album.

In his missive, Portnoy shares his hopes for longtime fans of the band as they embrace the new album for the first time. See what he said through his Instagram account below:

Exactly one year ago (to the day!), Feb 7th 2024, the five of us stood in the same room together for the first time in well over a decade…we then spent the majority of the year creating our first album together in 15 years. Today, we can finally share it with all of you… We could not be prouder or more excited about what we created. We were so inspired being together again and feel we really rose to the occasion to create something special.

Parasomnia represents everything that is classic Dream Theater…mixing tastes of the past with visions of the future… We hope you enjoy this sonic experience. It is best enjoyed in your optimum listening environment..(preferably from start to finish like watching a film). But however you take it in, we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it…

Mike Portnoy's Dream Theater Journey

Throughout the early years of Dream Theater, Mike Portnoy was more often than not the most public figure of the band. But when he stepped up to fill in for Avenged Sevenfold after the death of drummer The Rev and began to explore more outside opportunities, a decision was made to part ways.

Drummer Mike Mangini admirably stepped into the drum position and the band continued their presence as one of prog metal's most dominant groups. Meanwhile, Portnoy explored a variety of opportunities working with The Neal Morse Band, Flying Colors, Adrenaline Mob, Metal Allegiance, Sons of Apollo and The Winery Dogs among others.

Over time, Portnoy and his Dream Theater bandmates reconnected, with singer James LaBrie and Portnoy being the last to mend fences over the split when Portnoy turned up to a 2022 show.

Though initially downplaying talk of a reunion, Portnoy did eventually rejoin the band in October of 2023.

“I am overwhelmed with joy to be returning home and reuniting with my brothers! There is so much shared history between us all…so many memories, so much music…to think we’re coming up on 40 years since this journey began! The idea of creating new music together is so exciting and I absolutely cannot wait to hit the road and get to play live for a whole new generation of fans that weren’t ever able to see this lineup before…There’s no place like home!!,” said Portnoy at the time.

In 2024, the band embarked on their first tour with Portnoy since his return, which also marked the 40th anniversary of the band. And over the past year, they've put the finishing touches on Parasomnia, which now serves as their first studio album since his return.

Parasomnia is now available to buy or stream through the band's website. You can also find tour dates and ticketing info for Dream Theater through the website, as they are currently in the midst of a North American tour leg continuing the celebration of their 40th anniversary.