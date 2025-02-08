Setlist + Video – Dream Theater Kick Off First North American Tour With Mike Portnoy in 15 years

Last night (Feb. 7), prog metal legends Dream Theater kicked off the North American leg of their 40th anniversary tour. The 18-song set featured the live debut of a new Parasomnia song, the performance of a Systematic Chaos song for the first time since 2017 and it was Mike Portnoy's first North American show with the group since 2010.

Fans filled the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to watch Dream Theater honor their four-decade history as well as celebrate the release of the band's 16th album, which came out that same day.

The setlist mostly mirrored the setlists from Dream Theater's 2024 tours, with a couple tweaks. "Midnight Messiah" made its live debut, becoming the second song from Parasomnia to be played live. Meanwhile, "The Dark Eternal Night" was dusted off for the first time since 2017.

With the album release and tour kickoff aligning, it was a truly special night as the latest chapter of Dream Theater's legacy unfolds.

See the complete setlist and fan-filmed video further down the page.

Mike Portnoy's Statement on His First Dream Theater Album Since 2009

On the day of Parasomnia's release, Portnoy shared a heartfelt message with fans about it all, which can be read below.

Exactly one year ago (to the day!), Feb 7th 2024, the five of us stood in the same room together for the first time in well over a decade…we then spent the majority of the year creating our first album together in 15 years. Today, we can finally share it with all of you… We could not be prouder or more excited about what we created. We were so inspired being together again and feel we really rose to the occasion to create something special.

'Parasomnia' represents everything that is classic Dream Theater…mixing tastes of the past with visions of the future… We hope you enjoy this sonic experience. It is best enjoyed in your optimum listening environment..(preferably from start to finish like watching a film). But however you take it in, we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it…

Dream Theater Setlist — Feb. 7, 2025

Act I

01. "Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper"

02. "Act I: Scene Two: I. Overture 1928"

03. "Act I: Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu"

04. "The Mirror"

05. "Panic Attack"

06. "Barstool Warrior"

07. "Hollow Years"

08. "Under a Glass Moon"

09. "The Dark Eternal Night" (First time since 2017)

Act II

10. "Night Terror"

11. "Midnight Messiah" (Live Debut)

12. "This Is the Life"

13. "Vacant"

14. "Stream of Consciousness"

15. "Octavarium"

Encore

16. "Act II: Scene Six: Home"

17. "Act II: Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On"

18. "Pull Me Under"

via setlist.fm

Dream Theater, "Midnight Messiah" (Live Debut)

Dream Theater, "The Dark Eternal Night"

Dream Theater, "Pull Me Under"

Dream Theater North American Tour Dates

Dream Theater's 40th anniversary North American tour continues into late March at the stops listed below.

Feb. 08 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Martin Marietta Center

Feb. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Opry House

Feb. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Feb. 12 – Biloxi, Mo. @ Hard Rock Café

Feb. 14 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Feb. 15 – Dallas, Texas @ Texas Trust CU

Feb. 16 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic

Feb. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Center

Feb. 19 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater

Feb. 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea

Feb. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Feb. 24 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

Feb. 25 – Sacramento, Calif @ Safe Credit Union Performing

Feb. 27 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theater

Feb. 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

March 2 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra

March 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

March 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

March 8 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

March 9 – Cleveland, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

March 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place des Arts

March 14 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theater

March 15 – Boston. Mass. @ Boch Center

March 17 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak

March 18 – Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Theater

March 19 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center

March 21 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

March 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall