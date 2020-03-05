Slipknot Postpone Asian Tour + Knotfest Japan Due to Coronavirus

Slipknot have postponed an upcoming tour of Asia, including Knotfest Japan, due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. The public health emergency involves multiple outbreaks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after health authorities first encountered it in China late last year.

The rockers join a growing list of performers who are curbing their touring plans across the world over the epidemic. Earlier this week, Yungblud and Lacuna Coil canceled shows in Asia and Australia for the same reason. Before that, Green Day postponed a plotted Asian tour out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday (March 4), Slipknot shared a statement that detailed how they "decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan. While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band's fans always comes first." A separate message further outlined the Knotfest Japan postponement.

Other rock bands are following suit with cancellations and postponements due to the global health crisis. Wednesday also saw Sons of Apollo issue a halt to their scheduled concerts in Europe, Russia and Ukraine. Similarly, Whitesnake postponed a planned tour of Japan set for later this month.

According to The New York Times, the novel coronavirus has already caused 3,000 deaths among the more than 90,000 cases worldwide. In the United States, 11 deaths have so far been linked to the virus. On Thursday (March 5), the U.S. state of California declared an emergency related to the health issue.

Slipknot Postponed 2020 Asian Tour Dates

March 20-21 – Tokyo, Japan @ Kntofest Japan

March 24 – Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Rockfest

March 27 – Jakarta, India @ Hammersonic Festival

March 29 – Manila, Philippines @ Amoranto Stadium