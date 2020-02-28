Green Day Postpone Tour of Asia Due to Coronavirus Concerns
It was inevitable that the coronavirus would have an adverse effect on the touring industry as travel concerns mount around the world. Green Day have confirmed that they have elected to postpone their tour in Asia due to the spread of the virus.
The announcement came on Green Day's social media pages where the band admitted "it sucks" they had to postpone the gigs scheduled for March. They reassured fans that the shows would be rescheduled and that they should hold on to their tickets for a later date.
"We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health and travel concerns with coronavirus," wrote Green Day, who added, "We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.
Up next for Green Day, who recently dropped their 13th album, Father of All Motherfuckers, is a European tour starting in late May through the end of June. They'll have just over two weeks to return home before hitting the road again on the North American leg of the "Hella Mega" stadium tour, also featuring Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters. See all those dates below.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer + The Interrupters North American Tour Dates
July 17 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
July 21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
July 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
July 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
July 28 - Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
July 31 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 01 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 05 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 06 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
Aug.11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
Aug.13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug.15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug.16 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug.19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comercia Park
Aug.21 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Aug.22 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug.24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Aug.27 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug.29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
