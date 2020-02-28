Green Day Postpone Tour of Asia Due to Coronavirus Concerns

It was inevitable that the coronavirus would have an adverse effect on the touring industry as travel concerns mount around the world. Green Day have confirmed that they have elected to postpone their tour in Asia due to the spread of the virus.

The announcement came on Green Day's social media pages where the band admitted "it sucks" they had to postpone the gigs scheduled for March. They reassured fans that the shows would be rescheduled and that they should hold on to their tickets for a later date.

"We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health and travel concerns with coronavirus," wrote Green Day, who added, "We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.

Up next for Green Day, who recently dropped their 13th album, Father of All Motherfuckers, is a European tour starting in late May through the end of June. They'll have just over two weeks to return home before hitting the road again on the North American leg of the "Hella Mega" stadium tour, also featuring Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters. See all those dates below.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer + The Interrupters North American Tour Dates

July 17 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

July 21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

July 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

July 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

July 28 - Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

July 31 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 01 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 05 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 06 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

Aug.11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

Aug.13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug.15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug.16 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug.19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comercia Park

Aug.21 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug.22 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug.24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug.27 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug.29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park