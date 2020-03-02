Lacuna Coil have canceled their upcoming tour of Asia and Australia due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. The public health emergency involves multiple outbreaks of coronavirus disease 2019 (caused by the COVID-19 virus) after health authorities first identified it in China late last year. Since then, the disease has emerged in other countries, including South Korea, Iran and the United States.

The gothic metal act hail from Italy, near the center of a recent coronavirus outbreak, as The New York Times illustrated this week. On Monday (March 2), Lacuna Coil shared a message via their social media outlets, updating fans of the canceled concerts in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and beyond. The curbed appearances — in support of Lacuna Coil's 2019 Black Anima album — included dates as part of Australia's Download Festival.

"We regret to inform our beloved fans of South East Asia that due to circumstances beyond our control we must cancel our upcoming shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta," the statement reads.

It continues, "Our home region of Lombardia, Italy, is in the midst of a Coronavirus outbreak. While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone's health and safety must come first and this includes our fans. We're confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe."

Ticket refunds are available for the band's headlining shows at the points of purchase. See all the canceled dates down toward the bottom of this post, following the band's full statement.

Lacuna Coil aren't the first band to change their concert plans out of concern for the coronavirus. Late last month, news emerged that Green Day had postponed a tour of Asia for the same reason.

Lacuna Coil, Canceled Asia + Australian 2020 Tour Dates

March 13 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates @ El Barrio Club

March 15 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Rockaway Festival

March 18 – Bangkok, Thailand @ The Rock Pub

March 20 – Melbourne, Australia @ Download Festival Australia

March 21 – Sydney, Australia @ Download Festival Australia

March 23 – Tokyo, Japan @ Unit

March 24 – Osaka, Japan @ Banana Hall

March 27 – Singapore @ Crossroads Live

March 28 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Hammersonic Festival