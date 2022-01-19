50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2022

So THIS is how you remind me that it's been 20 years since some of your favorite rock and metal albums were released. Has it really been two decades since these records first graced our ears?

Yes, we might have been engrossed in The Lord of the Rings trilogy or Spider-Man (1.0 with Tobey Maguire way before the multi-verse) or binging upon the first metal reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne and his family, but 2002 also gave us plenty of great music.

We were introduced to Audioslave, Breaking Benjamin, Mastodon, My Chemical Romance, Seether and The Used. Killswitch Engage, Mudvayne, Shadows Fall and Hatebreed helped redefine metal, while Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn, Disturbed and Foo Fighters commanded the radio airwaves.

Simply put, it was another stellar year for music. So take this trip down memory lane and see how many of these 50 Rock and Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2022 that you have.