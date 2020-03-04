Yungblud Cancels Asia Tour Out of Coronavirus Concerns

Yungblud has canceled a scheduled stretch of concerts in Asia this month due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. The public health emergency involves multiple outbreaks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after health authorities first encountered it in China late last year.

The rocker joins a growing list of performers who are curbing their touring plans across the world over the epidemic. Earlier this week, Lacuna Coil canceled shows in Asia and Australia for the same reason. Before that, Green Day postponed a plotted Asian tour out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

Watch Yungblud's video message down toward the bottom of this post.

"I'm going to have to cancel this Asia tour because we've been advised about the travel risks in terms of coronavirus," the musician explains in the brief clip disseminated via Twitter Tuesday (March 3). "At first, I was going to say 'Fuck it' and come. But we have been advised again to seriously not."

Yungblud continues, "I just wanted to send a message just to say that I'm really thinking about you all a lot. And I want to send all my love. I hope everyone is safe, and I hope everyone is trying their best to be as positive as they can. I love you so much, and I'll be back so soon. I promise."

Concertgoers in Asia may obtain refunds for their purchased tickets at the point of purchase. Yungblud's scheduled spring tour dates in North and South America appear to be unaffected.

Yungblud Canceled 2020 Asia Tour Dates

March 14 – Mapo-gu, South Korea @ MUV-Hall

March 16 – Shibuya City, Japan @ Tsutaya O-East

March 18 – Yau Tong, Hong Kong @ This Town Needs

March 20 – Quezon City, Philippines @ SM Sky Dome

March 22 – Singapore, Singapore @ *Scape