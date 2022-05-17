Yungblud Reveals New Self-Titled Album Details

After revealing a pair of new songs earlier this year, Yungblud has confirmed that his third studio album is en route, with the self-titled set scheduled to arrive on Sept. 2 via Locomotion / Geffen Records.

Building the buzz, a countdown clock started ticking down this morning via the musician's website leading to a livestream where Yungblud made the official announcement for the album. While broadcasting, the musician proceeded to get a tattoo in his ribcage area to commemorate the experience.

"Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment," says the singer. "The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal."

He continues, "My message is the same, it will always be; I will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. There is simply no other option. I hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love. You have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. You have given me a voice. So here is my story. Why did i call it YUNGBLUD? Because nothing in my life has ever made more sense."

The album announce comes while Yungblud is currently riding the hot streak from a pair of singles already released in 2022. He teamed up with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in the video for "The Funeral" that was released in March, which was followed in short order by "Memories" that featured a guest turn by Willow.

While the new album doesn't arrive until September, that's not stopping Yungblud from getting the word out, as he's currently rocking through Europe on his sold out "Life on Mars" tour. Look for the singer returning stateside this fall with select dates including festival appearances at the Austin City Limits festival, Louder Than Life, Riot Fest and the Firefly Music Festival. You can keep up with all his touring and get ticketing info here.

Pre-orders / Pre-saves for the self-titled Yungblud album are currently underway at this location.

Yungblud, Yungblud Album Artwork

