The lineup for the Austin City Limits Music Festival has been revealed and it is jam-packed with sick bands. The festival is taking place over two weekends, Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park in downtown Austin, Texas.

The festival was inspired by the TV show Austin City Limits and was founded in 2002. Austin City Limits Music Festival was a one-weekend event until 2013 when it expanded to two weekends. This year's lineup includes headliners such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore, while Yungblud, Phoenix, The Front Bottoms, Manchester Orchestra, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, The War on Drugs, and Lars Ulrich's son's band, Taipei Houston are also set to play.

Other headliners at the Austin City Limits Music Festival include P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, and Lil Nas X. Other acts of note such as Diplo, Lil Durk, Big Gigantic, Carley Rae Jepsen, Princess Nokia, Noah Cryus, Bia, Rag'n'Bone Mane, Aly & AJ and many more will also be performing at the festival.

The festival has eight stages and over 100 performers and has the ACL Eats Food Court with tons of food and beverage options. There's also a mini-fest for kids, Austin Kiddie Limits, which is free to kids 8 and under.

The 3-day tickets to the Austin City Limits Music Festival go on sale today (May 10), with layaway plans available starting at $25 down, according to the festival's website. There's also the VIP Experience, Platinum Experience, and the Y'all Access Experience, the latter is sold out. The festival also offers hotel packages starting at $2,450 which include 3-day tickets, merch, and a 3-night hotel stay.

