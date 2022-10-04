Ghost, Korn, Gojira + More Rock + Metal Artists Dominate New ‘NHL 23′ Video Game Soundtrack

NHL 23, the latest professional hockey video game from EA Sports (developed by EA Vancouver) features a soundtrack that is absolutely dominated by rock and metal artists, including Ghost, Korn, Gojira and a lot, lot more.

The cover stars Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras and Canadian National Team forward and Olympic silver medalist Sarah Nurse, both exciting young stars in hockey.

What we're most excited for, however, is our own young stars. There's plenty of ascending newer artists (new over the last decade or so) featured among some of the powerhouse veterans. It's a nice balance that has become more commonplace in recent years as rock and metal communities start to identify who will be our new perennial festival headliners a decade and more from now.

"In a sports gaming world that loves to mix music genres, only one soundtrack has remained proud to be an exclusive celebration of international rock. And with NHL 23, the most unapologetically rock soundtrack in video game history takes the ice with 42 new tracks of skill, attitude, and focused aggression like never before," reads part of a statement on EA's webpage detailing the soundtrack.

Thanks for flying the flag for us, NHL series video games!

Check out the complete track list for NHL 23 below and click/tap your preferred gaming console to pre-order your copy: Playstation 5, Playstation 4, X Box Series X.

NHL 23 Video Game Soundtrack

A Day To Remember, "Miracle"

Bishop Briggs, "Revolution"

Chilli Jesson, "Carolina Reaper"

Coheed and Cambria, "The Liars Club"

DE'WAYNE ft. POORSTACY, "DIE OUT HERE"

Death Lens, "Swing For The Fences"

Frank Turner, "Punches"

Games We Play, "St. Girlfriend"

Ghost, "Kaisarion"

Gojira, "Our Time Is Now"

Highly Suspect, "Natural Born Killer"

Holy Wars, "BATTERY LIFE"

iann dior ft. Travis Barker, "obvious"

Kasabian, "Rocket Fuel"

Korn, "Forgotten"

lozeak, "Word Vomit"

Matt Maeson, "Blood Runs Red"

MISSIO, "Say Something"

MOD SUN, "Rich Kids Ruin Everything"

Motionless In White ft. Caleb Shomo, "Red, White & Boom"

Muse, "Kill Or Be Killed"

NOBRO, "Better Each Day"

Nova Twins, "Fire & Ice"

Panic! At The Disco, "Say It Louder"

PENGSHUi, "IDKWYBT"

PUP, "Totally Fine"

Real Friends, "Tell Me You're Sorry"

Safari Youth, "Animal"

Shinedown, "No Sleep Tonight"

Sports Team, "The Game"

Stick To Your Guns, "A World To Win"

Sueco, "Loser"

Surf Curse, "TVI"

Ten Tonnes, "Go"

The Amazons, "Wait For Me"

The Mysterines, "Hung Up"

The Snuts, "Burn The Empire"

Turnstile, "WILD WRLD"

Wage War, "Manic"

Windwaker, "Beautiful"

YONAKA, "I Want More"

YUNGBLUD w/ WILLOW, "Memories"

