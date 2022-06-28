Multiple bands are no longer going to be a part of the Aftershock Festival and their replacements have been announced. The festival is set to take place from Oct. 6-9 at Discovery Park in Sacramento and these are the new daily lineups.

Judas Priest, Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, If I Die First and Nita Strauss are no longer on Aftershock's lineup. Danzig, Joey Valence & Brae, In Flames, Prong and Set It Off will be taking their places. It was previously announced that Muse are taking over the Foo Fighter's spot as the Sunday (Oct. 9) headliner.

Aftershock Festival started in 2012, and in 2019 it expanded from one day to three, then to four days in 2021. Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescense, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage and more are set to play on Thursday (Oct 6). Friday's (Oct. 7) lineup includes bands such as KISS, Danzing, Lamb of God, Chevelle and Falling in Reverse.

On Saturday (Oct. 8) My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Halestorm, and Yungblud are among the bands taking the stage. And on the final day of the festival, Sunday (Oct. 9), Muse, Shinedown, Bring Me the Horizon, Architects, The Pretty Reckless and many others will close out Aftershock.

See the daily lineups below:

Thursday, October 6

Slipknot

Rob Zombie

Evanescence

Stone Temple Pilots

Killswitch Engage

Bad Religion

Ghostemane

Nothing More

Ice Nine Kills

Alexisonfire

Code Orange

Fever 333

Crown The Empire

Royal and The Serpent

Poorstacy

Prong

Taipei Houston

Dead Sara

Cherry Bombs

Vended

Solence

Superbloom

Eva Under Fire

Friday, October 7

KISS

Danzig

Lamb of God

Chevelle

Falling in Reverse

Meshuggah

Clutch

Motionless in White

Spiritbox

Gwar

In Flames

Apocalyptica

Helmet

Jeris Johnson

Joey Valence & Brae

Aeir

Crossfaith

Set It Off

Against the Current

Wargasm

Mike's Dead

Nemophila

Orbit Culture

Archetypes Collide

Saturday, October 8

My Chemical Romance

Papa Roach

A Day To Remember

Halestorm

Yungblud

The Distillers

Theory of a Deadman

Beartooth

City Morgue

Thursday

Enter Shikari

Thrice

The Chats

Airbourne

Lilith Czar

Zeal & Ardor

Ho99o9

Point North

Trash Boat

Mothica

Ego Kill Talent

Crooked Teeth

As You Were

Sunday, October 9

Muse

Shinedown

Bring Me the Horizon

Architects

Action Bronson

The Pretty Reckless

The Interrupters

The Struts

Underoath

Jelly Roll

Dirty Honey

Zakk Sabbath

Bayside

New Years Day

Amigo the Devil

Carolesdaughter

The Warning

Maggie Lindemann

Band-Maid

The Mysterines

Bloodywood

The Alive

Jared James Nichols

Updated Aftershock Festival 2022 Lineup

Multiple Bands Exit Aftershock, Replacements Announced Facebook: Aftershock Festival loading...

You can find ticket information and more details about Aftershock Festival in October here.