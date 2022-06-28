Judas Priest, Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer + More Withdraw From Aftershock, Replacements + Daily Lineups Announced
Multiple bands are no longer going to be a part of the Aftershock Festival and their replacements have been announced. The festival is set to take place from Oct. 6-9 at Discovery Park in Sacramento and these are the new daily lineups.
Judas Priest, Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, If I Die First and Nita Strauss are no longer on Aftershock's lineup. Danzig, Joey Valence & Brae, In Flames, Prong and Set It Off will be taking their places. It was previously announced that Muse are taking over the Foo Fighter's spot as the Sunday (Oct. 9) headliner.
Aftershock Festival started in 2012, and in 2019 it expanded from one day to three, then to four days in 2021. Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescense, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage and more are set to play on Thursday (Oct 6). Friday's (Oct. 7) lineup includes bands such as KISS, Danzing, Lamb of God, Chevelle and Falling in Reverse.
On Saturday (Oct. 8) My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Halestorm, and Yungblud are among the bands taking the stage. And on the final day of the festival, Sunday (Oct. 9), Muse, Shinedown, Bring Me the Horizon, Architects, The Pretty Reckless and many others will close out Aftershock.
See the daily lineups below:
Thursday, October 6
Slipknot
Rob Zombie
Evanescence
Stone Temple Pilots
Killswitch Engage
Bad Religion
Ghostemane
Nothing More
Ice Nine Kills
Alexisonfire
Code Orange
Fever 333
Crown The Empire
Royal and The Serpent
Poorstacy
Prong
Taipei Houston
Dead Sara
Cherry Bombs
Vended
Solence
Superbloom
Eva Under Fire
Friday, October 7
KISS
Danzig
Lamb of God
Chevelle
Falling in Reverse
Meshuggah
Clutch
Motionless in White
Spiritbox
Gwar
In Flames
Apocalyptica
Helmet
Jeris Johnson
Joey Valence & Brae
Aeir
Crossfaith
Set It Off
Against the Current
Wargasm
Mike's Dead
Nemophila
Orbit Culture
Archetypes Collide
Saturday, October 8
My Chemical Romance
Papa Roach
A Day To Remember
Halestorm
Yungblud
The Distillers
Theory of a Deadman
Beartooth
City Morgue
Thursday
Enter Shikari
Thrice
The Chats
Airbourne
Lilith Czar
Zeal & Ardor
Ho99o9
Point North
Trash Boat
Mothica
Ego Kill Talent
Crooked Teeth
As You Were
Sunday, October 9
Muse
Shinedown
Bring Me the Horizon
Architects
Action Bronson
The Pretty Reckless
The Interrupters
The Struts
Underoath
Jelly Roll
Dirty Honey
Zakk Sabbath
Bayside
New Years Day
Amigo the Devil
Carolesdaughter
The Warning
Maggie Lindemann
Band-Maid
The Mysterines
Bloodywood
The Alive
Jared James Nichols
Updated Aftershock Festival 2022 Lineup
You can find ticket information and more details about Aftershock Festival in October here.