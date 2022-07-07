Rockers React to Boris Johnson’s Resignation as U.K. Prime Minister

Several British rock artists responded with their thoughts and feelings after Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom's Conservative Party leader, announced on Thursday (July 7) that he will step down as the Prime Minister of the U.K.

"It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader," Mr. Johnson offered in public remarks in London. His resignation was subsequently reported in The New York Times and other major outlets. That's after a series of scandals surrounded the politician over the preceding months, followed by a recent mass resignation of his staff. It led to many in the U.K. and across the world calling for him to resign this week. "The process of choosing that new leader should begin now," Johnson replied on Thursday.

See some rock stars' reactions to the news near the bottom of this post. Among them, Queen guitarist Brian May heralded the end of Johnson's governing, writing on Instagram, "We rejoice in the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of Britain."

The veteran musician continued, "It's a suitably ignominious end to a shamefully inept period of office. It's fitting that it's his lies that brought his reign to an end — since it was lies that brought him into power. … His speech on departure was so typical of the inveterate liar who actually believes his own distorted version of the truth."

Alt-punk rocker YUNGBLUD concurred on Twitter. "bye boris. good riddance," the singer said.

See more reactions below.

Brian May, Queen

YUNGBLUD

Olly Alexander, Years & Years

Tim Burgess, The Charlatans

Declan McKenna