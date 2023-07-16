BMTH Announce Their Own Japanese Festival With Babymetal, I Prevail + More

British quintet Bring Me the Horizon are usually among the most popular acts in any given festival, so it was only a matter of time before they kickstarted their own. That’s precisely what’s happening this November when the group will be bringing NEX_FEST to Japan’s Makuhari Messe.

This past Friday (July 14), the band made the announcement on social media, writing, “Japan, your awakening begins here.” Then, they mentioned their Oct. 31 stop in Osaka (at the Kobe World Memorial Hall) and their Nov. 1 stop in Nagoya (at the Nagoya Nippon Gaishi Hall) as preceding the Nov. 3 NEX_FEST show, concluding, “Come join us. #BMTHNEXFEST.”

You can see the full post below.

As translated by Kerrang!, the NEX_FEST official website describes the event as “a one-of-a-kind festival directed by the band, from the line-up to the artwork.”

They’ll be joined by at least a handful of awesome acts, including Maximum the Hormone, Kruelty, Yoasobi, Paledusk, Hanabie., CVLTE, VMO Violent Magic Orchestra, I Prevail, Babymetal and Yungblud. (The latter three will also be joining Bring Me the Horizon in Osaka and Nagoya.)

READ MORE: The Most Streamed Deep Cuts on Spotify by 50 Rock Bands

Of course, the festival gets its name from Bring Me the Horizon’s upcoming LP, Post Human: NeX GEn, which arrives on Sept. 15. You can preorder it here.

Likewise, you can purchase tickets for any of the three Japan shows here, as well as grab tickets for Bring Me the Horizon’s current North American tour (with Fall Out Boy) here. Lastly, you can check out the tour dates for their 2024 “NX_GN UK & Ireland Tour” here.