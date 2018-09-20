Sons of Apollo hitting the road together has given music fans the opportunity to see five great talents together within one cohesive unit. While the past year has provided many standout performances, drummer Mike Portnoy thinks they have the performance to top them all coming later this month. The band will be playing the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on Sept. 22, teaming up with the Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony for a performance.

Portnoy says in a new posting, "Sons of Apollo’s next show has the makings to be one of the coolest of my career: Set in an absolutely breathtaking ancient Roman amphitheater, performing the 2nd set with an orchestra and choir doing a complete set of personally hand picked cool cover songs ... and being filmed for an upcoming Live Blu-ray/DVD/CD!!"

He adds, "I’ve assembled many 'special shows' through the years, and I have a feeling this one is going to up there!! I look forward to sharing this epic evening with all of you!!!" Watch his video intro about the performance above, and check out a local TV trailer for the show in the video below. Tickets for this special gig can be found here.

The historic amphitheater in Plovdiv also recently played host to a Devin Townsend Project live recording, revisiting the Ocean Machine release.

Sons of Apollo, which also features Jeff Scott Soto, Billy Sheehan, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Derek Sherinian, issued their debut disc, Psychotic Symphony, in October of 2017. The project reunited Portnoy and Sherinian from their days in Dream Theater and continued Portnoy's collaboration with Sheehan from their band The Winery Dogs. Stay tuned for more on the Blu-Ray/CD/DVD release coming from this concert as details become available.

Watch the TV Ad for Sons of Apollo's Orchestral Plovdiv Performance

