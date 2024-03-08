Have you ever wondered how a Soundgarden superfan would rank every song on their 1994 album Superunknown? Well, we did it.

Soundgarden already had three full-length albums out by the time 1994 rolled around — Ultramega OK (1988), Louder Than Love (1989) and Badmotorfinger (1991). They'd had a bit of commercial success as well, especially with songs from Badmotorfinger, but even that paled in comparison to what they achieved with Superunknown.

The album, which was produced by Michael Beinhorn, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won the band their first two Grammy Awards — one for "Black Hole Sun" and another for "Spoonman." It also spawned the hits "My Wave" and "Fell on Black Days," and is nearly perfect from start to finish.

Which is why ranking the songs on it is an incredibly daunting task. There really are no songs that can be considered "bad," but Loudwire's own Soundgarden superfan Lauryn Schaffner took on the task to commemorate the record's 30th anniversary.

We made a fun video for the ranking, but you can also keep scrolling underneath to see a list version and read about each song. Check both versions of the ranking out below.

Soundgarden Superfan Ranks Every 'Superunknown' Song

