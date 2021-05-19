10 Banned Rock + Metal Music Videos

During the glory days of MTV, music videos could constantly be seen regardless of when you switched over to the channel … just ask Beavis and Butt-Head. Regardless of the success that rock and metal's most iconic bands were able to achieve, there were still lines that MTV were unwilling to cross with their featured artists, leading to music videos being banned due to visual content.

There were dozens of music videos deemed too edgy for airplay. Whether it was due to violence, sexual imagery, religious depictions or disturbing visuals, these videos were X'd out by MTV and the like soon after release. Although controversial, these videos remain creative triumphs and deserve to be seen.

Check out our list of 10 music videos that were banned from the airwaves below.