The 10 Creepiest Music Videos of All Time

These days, a lot of mainstream horror entertainment emphasizes jump scares and grotesque imagery over something arguably more impactful: overwhelming creepiness.

Sure, violence, gore and overall shock value can be great (as Loudwire acknowledged in a prior list). However, the bigger reward comes in crafting subtler visuals and atmospheres that are extraordinarily unnerving.

Luckily, the 10 entries on this list illustrate how that’s done, as they use a variety of techniques – such as distasteful makeup, horrible situations and off-putting directing and editing styles – to truly get under your skin.

As the tagline to 1972’s The Last House on the Left put it, just keep repeating: “It’s only a music video. It’s only a music video. It’s only . . .”