Stabbing Westward Release New Music for First Time Since 2001

Industrial rockers Stabbing Westward reunited in 2016 and, until now, no new material had surfaced. To kick off the new decade, they've dropped the Dead and Gone EP and have debuted the music video for the title track.

The EP is the first release from the group since the release of their self-titled fourth full length album in 2001. The five-track release features three brand new songs — "Dead and Gone," "Cold" and "Crawl" — in addition to remixed versions "Dead and Gone" and "Crawl."

"Dead and Gone" is a dance-heavy jam which seesaws between a subdued, electronic-fed verse and a more aggressive, rock-centric chorus delivered by frontman Christopher Hall, whose voice remains fully intact all these years later.

Watch the music video below and view the EP artwork and track listing further down the page.

Stabbing Westward originally reunited in 2016 as a celebration of the band's 30th anniversary. Despite forming in 1986, it was a full eight years before the industrial unit released their full length debut, Ungod. Their next two records, Wither Blister Burn & Peel (1996) and Darkest Days (1998) were both certified gold by the RIAA for sales in excess of 500,000 copies.

The only original member to join Hall in the reunion era is keyboardist Walter Flakus. Rounding out the current lineup is bassist Cartlon Bost (The Dreaming, Orgy) and drummer Bobby Amaro (ex-Orgy).

Stabbing Westward, "Dead and Gone" Music Video

Stabbing Westward, Dead and Gone EP Artwork + Track Listing

Drugstore Records

1. "Dead and Gone"

2. "Cold"

3. "Crawl"

4. "Dead and Gone" (Stoneburner Remix)

5. "Cold" (StabWalts 12" Dance Mix"