Stabbing Westward Plot Tour Dates for 25th Anniversary of Their Second Album

Stabbing Westward have planned a quick stretch of concerts across the United States this fall in honor of the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough second album, 1996's Wither Blister Burn & Peel, with the promise of more shows to come.

To be joined on select dates by Eyes Set to Kill, The Funeral Portrait and The Clay People, the upcoming trek centers on Stabbing Westward's Sept. 26 appearance at Chicago's Cold Waves Festival. The Christopher Hall-led industrial rockers will play gigs in Michigan and Indiana leading up to the fest, followed by three October concerts with the supporting acts in Texas.

See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

"It's been a long year and a half, but it's time to gather once again for some shows!" Stabbing Westward keyboardist Walter Flakus said in a statement on Tuesday (June 29). "Are you ready? We're hitting the upper Midwest around Cold Waves and Texas in October, paying homage to WBB+P."

He added, "More shows coming next year, I'm sure. In the meantime, grab tickets for these shows! We can't wait to see everyone again!"

Stabbing Westward haven't released a studio album since their 2001 self-titled effort. However, a couple of years ago, the band began working on their first new music since that time. An EP called Dead and Gone emerged in 2020, followed by the band's latest EP, the same year's Hallowed Hymns. An album titled Wasteland is currently in the works.

Get information about tickets and other tour details at facebook.com/stabbingwestwrd. Find tickets to the Cold Waves Festival (Sept. 23-26 at Chicago's Metro Smart Bar) at coldwaves.net.

facebook.com/stabbingwestward

Stabbing Westward Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 24 – Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Sept. 25 – Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room

Sept. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Cold Waves Festival

Oct. 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill *

Oct. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live *

Oct. 24 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar *

* with Eyes Set to Kill, The Funeral Portrait, The Clay People