Rammstein, Faith No More + More Members Cover The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ for Charity

Members of Rammstein, Faith No More, Stabbing Westward and more have united for a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together" to raise profits for charity. The project is on behalf of the war in Ukraine, and all proceeds from the song will be donated to UNICEF.

The song, which is titled "Come Together (We Will Stop You)," has been released via COP International Records, and they're calling the supergroup behind the track Lifeline International. Rammstein's Richard Kruspe, Faith No More's Bill Gould, Stabbing Westward's Christopher Hall and Walter Flakus, Chris Connelly, Ukrainian band The Hardkiss and producer John Fryer are among the many collaborators who worked on the song.

COP International Records founder Christian Petke said in a press release, "This song is a simple and direct message to the millions of people who are currently suffering in Ukraine and beyond. You are not alone. We see you.”

“The success of songs like ‘We Are the World’ and ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ directly spawned the Live Aid concerts, which raised millions of dollars for those who desperately needed it,” he continued. “So, while we are obviously excited about this new song’s immediate ability to raise awareness and money, we’d like to think that ‘Come Together’ is only the first step of many. The simple act of supporting one song can help spread a message of hope and compassion around the entire world.”

Listen to the song below, and purchase the three-track single through Bandcamp.

UNICEF is working to help Ukrainian children and families who are at risk and who've fled from their homes as a result of the ongoing war. The profits are going toward health, education, protection, water, sanitation and supplies. You can also make donations directly to UNICEF with this link.

The members of Rammstein have contributed to helping Ukraine in several different ways. Recently, it was confirmed that frontman Till Lindemann helped a Ukrainian refugee named Alisa Komm who he came across at a train station in Berlin, Germany. He got her situated in a nice hotel and gave her some spending money, since she had no place to stay.

Lifeline International - 'Come Together (We Will Stop You)'