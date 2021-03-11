Steel Panther's style was most certainly inspired by the '80s era of hard rock and metal, so it should come as no surprise that they're paying respect to one of the greats of that period with a pair of covers from Van Halen. Check out their videos for "Beautiful Girls" and "D.O.A." below.

The videos also give viewers a look inside their home workspaces as each of the clips is a socially distanced cover. But as can be seen in the videos, their love for Van Halen's music definitely shines through and singer Michael Starr gives both tracks his best David Lee Roth swagger.

Both "Beautiful Girls" and "D.O.A." were featured on Van Halen's 1979 Van Halen II album. They were issued simultaneously as a single in September of 1979 with "Beautiful Girls" being the A-side and "D.O.A." as the B-side and "Beautiful Girls" went on to become one of Van Halen's more popular tracks.

“When we were playing weekly shows on the Sunset Strip, Van Halen music was essential to our set lists to keep the place rocking. The music of that band is what helped shape who Steel Panther is today. The loss of Eddie Van Halen has affected each of us in the band and these covers are our tribute to him to say thank you for the joy Van Halen music has given us,” explains Steel Panther.

The two songs were released as the band's tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen and one of their favorite bands, Van Halen. You can pick up each of their covers at this location.

Steel Panther, "Beautiful Girls" (Van Halen Cover)

Steel Panther, "D.O.A." (Van Halen Cover)

Steel Panther have also started booking some tour dates with states now starting to open up and allow shows following local gathering guidelines. You can catch the group at these stops:

Steel Panther 2021 Tour Dates

April 1 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee (2 shows: Early/Late)

April 22 – Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

April 23 – Concord, Va. @ DeVault Family Vineyards (Drive In Concert)

April 24 – Murfreesboro, Tenn. @ Hop Springs Beer Park

April 25 – Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger (2 shows: Early/Late)

April 27 – Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

April 29 – Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North (2 shows: Early/Late)

April 30 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

May 1 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers (2 shows: Early/Late)

May 2 – Birmingham, Ala @ Avondale Brewing Company